Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Shelf Drilling awarded five-year contract for jackup in Arabian Gulf

Oct 11, 2022
0 103 1 minute read

Shelf Drilling has secured a five-year contract for the recently acquired Shelf Drilling Victory jackup for operations in the Arabian Gulf. The contract value for the firm period, including mobilization revenue, is approximately $236 million. The contract also includes a two-year option, and the planned startup of operations is late March 2023. Prior to commencing the contract, the rig is scheduled to complete a reactivation and upgrade project which is currently underway in the United Arab Emirates.

“We are very pleased to further expand our operations in the Middle East and strengthen our position in a strategically important market. This long-term contract is an opportunity for us to build and leverage the experience of our highly capable team and unique operating platform, and demonstrates our ability to consistently generate value for the company. The award will contribute significantly to our contract backlog growth and indicates an improving jackup market outlook,” said Shelf Drilling CEO David Mullen.

Oct 11, 2022
0 103 1 minute read

Related Articles

Baker Hughes, CSL Capital Management, WSEP to form North American land pressure-pumping company

Dec 5, 2016

Real-time data, reservoir model combination addresses GOM challenges

May 28, 2013

Geothermal drilling market heats up

Oct 30, 2009

Huisman opens 380-meter quayside in China

Jun 26, 2013

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button