Shelf Drilling awarded five-year contract in Arabian Gulf

Nov 14, 2022
Shelf Drilling has secured a five-year contract for the Harvey H. Ward jackup for operations in the Arabian Gulf. The contract, value at approximately $192 million, includes a two-year option and has a planned startup in late March 2023. The rig will complete an upgrade and contract preparation project in the UAE prior to starting the contract.

“This award in the Middle East further demonstrates our customers’ confidence in Shelf Drilling to deliver safe and efficient operations and also represents an attractive opportunity for us to expand our footprint in this growing region, which will benefit the company and all stakeholders,” said Shelf Drilling CEO David Mullen.

Nov 14, 2022
