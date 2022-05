Shelf Drilling has received an award for a three-year contract for the FG McClintock jackup with OGNC for operations in Mumbai High, offshore India. Operations are planned to start up in Q1 2023.

According to the Shelf’s most recent fleet status report, dated 12 May, the rig has been under contract with ONGC since October 2019, working under a three-year contract that is set to end this October.