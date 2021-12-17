Home / Microsites / Global and Regional Markets / Shelf Drilling receives contract extension for work offshore Italy

Shelf Drilling receives contract extension for work offshore Italy

Shelf Drilling has secured an 18-month extension on the Key Manhattan jackup in direct continuation of its current contract for drilling operations in the Adriatic Sea offshore Italy. The expected availability of the rig is now August 2023.

