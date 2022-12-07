Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Shelf Drilling secures new contracts for jackups in Adriatic Sea

Dec 7, 2022
Shelf Drilling secured a three-year contract for the Shelf Drilling Resourceful jackup and a two-year contract for the Key Manhattan jackup with Eni for operations in the Adriatic Sea offshore Italy. Both contracts include multiple additional option periods, and the planned start-up of operations is Q2 2023 and Q4 2023 for the Shelf Drilling Resourceful and the Key Manhattan, respectively.

“We are very pleased to build on our long-standing business partnership with Eni and expand our activity in the Adriatic Sea with these two contract awards. The Shelf Drilling Resourceful will work alongside the Key Manhattan rig which has delivered exceptional safety and operating performance to Eni since activity commencement in 2010. We believe that our unique operating platform and best in class safety and operating performance strongly positions us to reap the benefits of an improving macro environment,” said David Mullen, Shelf Drilling CEO.

