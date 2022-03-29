Shell begins production at PowerNap development in US Gulf of Mexico

Shell announced the start of production at PowerNap, a subsea development in the US Gulf of Mexico with an estimated peak production of 20,000 BOED. PowerNap is a tieback to the Shell-operated Olympus production hub in the prolific Mars Corridor.

“Shell has been producing in the Mars Corridor for more than 25 years, and we continue to find ways to unlock even more value there,” said Zoe Yujnovich, Shell Upstream Director. “PowerNap strengthens a core upstream position that is critical to achieving our ‘Powering Progress’ strategy and ensuring we can supply the stable, secure energy resources the world needs today and in the future.”

PowerNap is located in the south-central Mississippi Canyon area approximately 150 miles from New Orleans in about 4,200 ft of water. It is a subsea tieback to the Shell-operated Olympus TLP, with three production wells produced through a single insulated 19-mile flowline and high-pressure gas lift capability.