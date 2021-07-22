Shell delivers first gas from Barracuda Project in Trinidad and Tobago

Shell Trinidad and Tobago announced that production has started on Block 5C in the East Coast Marine Area (ECMA) in Trinidad and Tobago. The announcement marks a significant milestone in the delivery of gas both domestically and internationally through Atlantic LNG.

Block 5C, known as Project Barracuda, is a backfill project with approximately 25,000 BOE/day (140 million cu ft/day) of sustained near-term gas production with peak production expected to be approximately 40,000 BOE/day (220 million cu ft/day). It is Shell’s first greenfield project in the country and one of its largest in Trinidad and Tobago since the BG Group acquisition.

“We are immensely proud of our people and the remarkable work it took to achieve this milestone, particularly given that drilling began in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eugene Okpere, Shell’s Senior VP and Country Chair. “Our execution strategy had to be completely overhauled to deliver our business plan, all while working remotely. It required tremendous resilience, adaptability and commitment.”

The ECMA is one of the most prolific gas-producing areas in Trinidad and Tobago. As part of Shell’s development strategy, the company has sought ways to access the significant volumes that exist in the ECMA and to bring them online.