Shell extends contract for Maersk Convincer through 2022

Shell’s Brunei subsidiary has exercised a contract extension option for the Maersk Convincer jackup from Maersk Drilling, allowing the rig to continue operating offshore until the end of 2022. The contract was previously set to expire in May 2021. Maersk said in a statement that the extension is worth approximately $47 million, excluding a potential performance bonus.

“We’re delighted to firm up this long-term extension for Maersk Convincer, which is a confirmation of the strong and productive collaboration that has been established between the customer and the rig team,” said Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk. “We look forward to continuing this outstanding partnership.”

Maersk Convincer is a Baker Pacific Class 375 cantilever jackup designed for year-round operation. The rig is currently operating on the Seria field offshore Brunei Darussalam.