Shell publishes reports on sustainability, industry associations and payments to governments

Shell has published its 2020 Sustainability Report, its Industry Association Climate Review and its annual Payments to Governments Report.

The Shell Sustainability Report outlines the company’s strategy to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, describing Shell’s social, safety and environmental performance in 2020. It also sets out Shell’s progress in the transition to a lower-carbon world and its contribution to society, which includes helping to achieve universal access to cleaner, affordable energy. The report includes details of the Net Carbon Footprint of energy products Shell sold each year from 2016 to 2020.

Shell’s Industry Associations Climate Review assesses 36 key industry associations’ climate-related policy and advocacy against Shell’s climate-related policy positions. It also provides a summary of how much Shell paid to these associations in 2020.

In addition, Shell published its 2020 Payments to Governments Report covering countries where it has exploration and production activities. This report details payments in 24 countries and is prepared in accordance with the UK’s The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015).