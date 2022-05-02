Shell starts production from Guanabara FPSO in Brazilian pre-salt

Shell announced that it has started production from the Guanabara FPSO, located in the Mero field offshore Santos Basin in Brazil.

The FPSO Guanabara, which while under construction was also known as Mero-1, has an installed capacity of 12 million cu m of natural gas and 180,000 bbl/day of oil and initially has six producing wells and seven injector wells connected to the field.

“Today’s announcement serves as the latest reminder of the strength of our position in Deep Water in Brazil with world-class assets, a prolific basin and a robust portfolio,” said Zoe Yujnovich, Shell Upstream Director. “Mero is part of our core Upstream position, which is a cornerstone of our Powering Progress strategy to deliver the stable, secure energy resources the world needs today while investing in the energy of the future.”

Located 150 km from the Rio de Janeiro coast and in 1,930-m water depth, Mero will receive three more FPSOs between 2023 and 2025. Shell’s Powering Progress strategy includes increasing investment in lower carbon energy solutions.