Siemens Energy to provide turnkey package for OneSubsea at Bacalhau project offshore Brazil

OneSubsea has contracted Siemens Energy to provide a turnkey package for the Bacalhau field development project in the pre-salt region of the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

Siemens Energy’s scope of supply for the project will include pressure and temperature sensors for the subsea production system, electrical distribution equipment including flying leads, umbilical terminations, connectors for subsea modules, and multi-leg harness assemblies. Manufacturing will jointly take place in the Siemens Energy Boemlo factory in Norway and the subsea connector factory in Ulverston, UK. Siemens Energy will also supply a variable frequency drive (VFD) for the floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

“Providing electrical distribution equipment and instrumentation as part of the complete turnkey package will reduce the number of required suppliers for the subsea production system,” said Jennifer Hooper, Senior Vice President, Industrial Applications Solutions for Siemens Energy. “This will significantly lower interface risks and overall project complexity for OneSubsea.”

The pressure and temperature sensors will provide monitoring data for the production system on the seabed, enabling the field operator to make informed decisions aimed at safe and efficient production. The subsea connectors form part of the distribution system and will provide low voltage power and communications to the subsea Xmas Tree production system.

“Being awarded this project is a testament not only to our advanced subsea products and their proven track record in difficult applications but also of Siemens Energy’s global manufacturing capabilities and our flexibility to meet the timescales of our customers,” Ms Hooper said.

Installation and commissioning of the equipment are slated for 2022 and 2024.