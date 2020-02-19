Siemens to modernize full drilling-drives package and cooling system on jackup rig for Arabian Drilling Company

Siemens was awarded a contract by Arabian Drilling Company to modernize a complete and integrated drilling-drives lineup, including auxiliaries and controls, that will be installed on an offshore jackup drilling rig for a customer in the Middle East. In addition to new features and benefits, the upgrade will also enable the customer to meet the latest safety standards. Delivery of the new system is planned for the early part of 2021.

The contract includes engineering, design, manufacturing, and delivery of the fully integrated modernization based on Siemens’ BlueDrive technology. The Siemens solution, known as Master2Blue, will use the footprint, cable network, and communication principles of the existing system, enabling quick, modular-style installation, commissioning, and startup. The system is a DC power grid that includes power electronics, controls, and cooling of 10 integrated variable speed drives.

The BlueDrive system, developed and refined over the years to meet the offshore industry’s demanding requirements, is ideal for energy distribution in propulsion and drilling systems. The BlueDrive system is an efficient, environmentally friendly multi-drive solution that provides high levels of reliability, availability, and ease of service, with low emissions and an option for remote support.

Other modernization solutions are also available that include Siemens’ fully integrated energy storage systems.

“As the reactivations of stacked and un-utilized drilling rigs are increasing, Siemens stands fully ready to modernize offshore rigs and ships to make them safer and more energy efficient,” Thomas Steenberg, Siemens Offshore Solutions, Business Development Director, said. “By using the latest drilling and propulsion drives technology, customers can assure their rigs and ships remain at the highest level of supportability for many years to come.”