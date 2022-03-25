Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Simon Johnson appointed President, CEO of Seadrill

Mar 25, 2022
Seadrill has named Simon Johnson as its new President and CEO, effective immediately. Mr Johnson replaces Stuart Jackson in both positions.

Mr Johnson has worked for a number of offshore drilling contractors over the last 25 years, including Diamond Offshore, Seadrill, Noble Corp and Borr Drilling. He previously served as Senior Vice President – Marketing and Contracts at Noble Corporation and Chief Executive Officer of Borr Drilling.

“I am excited to be joining the Seadrill team at a fascinating time in the industry. As someone who was at the very beginning of the Seadrill story, I am proud to return in a leadership role and look forward to working with our shareholders, employees, customers and vendors to re-launch our investment proposition with a laser focus on value creation,” Mr Johnson said.

