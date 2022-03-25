Simon Johnson appointed President, CEO of Seadrill

Mr Johnson has worked for a number of offshore drilling contractors over the last 25 years, including Diamond Offshore, Seadrill, Noble Corp and Borr Drilling. He previously served as Senior Vice President – Marketing and Contracts at Noble Corporation and Chief Executive Officer of Borr Drilling.

“I am excited to be joining the Seadrill team at a fascinating time in the industry. As someone who was at the very beginning of the Seadrill story, I am proud to return in a leadership role and look forward to working with our shareholders, employees, customers and vendors to re-launch our investment proposition with a laser focus on value creation,” Mr Johnson said.