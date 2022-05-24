NewsVideos

Social media presence can help industry stand out in competitive business landscape

May 24, 2022
Social media platforms are a key component for the oil and gas industry as it looks to promote its work to new audiences, particularly the younger audiences that will make up its future workforce. In this interview with DC from the 2022 IADC Drilling Onshore Conference on 19 May, Jake Corley, Co-Founder of Digital Wildcatters, spoke about the steps the industry can take to stand out within a fragmented social media landscape. Mr Corley, who participated in a panel of pro-industry social media influencers at the conference, also explained the importance of producing content that can resonate among potential followers who do not work within the industry.

