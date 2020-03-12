Solid-state gyroscopic sensors emerge as a reliable tool for drilling wellbores

Drilling a wellbore typically requires the use of magnetic measurement-while-drilling (MWD) technology, but recent studies are showing how solid-state gyroscopic sensors can be a viable and practical alternative. At the 2020 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference in Galveston, Adrián Ledroz, Vice President of Technology at Gyrodata, spoke with DC about a paper that examined the possibility of planning a wellbore trajectory solely with gyroscopic measurements, as well as the benefits in using the technology in drilling all types of wells. Watch the video for more information.