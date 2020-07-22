Sparrows Group enhances US industrial market position with SKF lubrication agreement

Sparrows Group has enhanced its position in the US industrial market after securing a key distributor agreement with SKF, a lubrication system, bearing and seal specialists.

As part of the agreement, Sparrows will supply and install lubrication systems as well as provide parts and repair services for SKF’s Lincoln lubrication systems in Louisiana and Mississippi.

SKF has 17,000 distributor locations across 130 countries. It supports a number of global industries including manufacturing, construction, marine, oil and gas and agriculture.

A total of 12 Sparrows Group employees have completed training on automated lubrication systems at SKF’s facility in St Louis, MO, and the company’s Slidell, LA, site as part of the agreement.

“SKF is a globally recognized brand and one of the most well-respected and trusted maintenance solutions companies in the world,” Stewart Mitchell, Sparrows CEO, said. “This agreement is a timely achievement and will aid us to move forward as we further establish our credentials in the competitive US industrial sector.”

“We know that there are hundreds of plants in the territory that either have existing systems in need of parts and service, or require new or replacement systems to be supplied and installed,” Mr Mitchell added. “There is a large diversity of industry in the region that require lubrication products and the agreement will help to create significant opportunities for us in new areas such as food and beverage, pulp and paper, tooling, and metals manufacturing – all of which are key to our continued growth.”

“We have 45-plus years under our belt of successfully servicing safety critical equipment in the energy sector. Signing this deal is in line with our robust diversification strategy and we are excited to see our reputation grow in the US industrial market space where we can further apply our experience and expertise,” Mr Mitchell concluded.

According to SKF, more than 40% of maintenance costs are related to poor lubrication, and providing the correct solution is vital to the ongoing reliability and integrity of any operational equipment.

“Sparrows already has a strong reputation for delivery and quality of service in the oil and gas industry,” Kevin Witbrodt, District Manager at SKF, said. “We know that having them as part of our distributor network will ensure the high standards in the Louisiana and Mississippi areas that our customers expect.”