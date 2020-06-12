Sparrows Group moves to purpose-built facility in Angola

Sparrows Group has relocated to a new purpose-built facility in Luanda, Angola to support its growing operations in Africa.

The move provides the company with a new workshop, storage yard, training facilities, and office to deliver its International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certified services in-country. This includes a broad range of turnkey engineering, equipment maintenance and training services.

Located in the Vila Flor area, at approximately 2,000 sq m in size, the new complex enables Sparrows to provide customers in the region with a fast turnaround and assurance that work is carried out by experienced specialists to the right international standards.

Equipped with the latest digital technology, the new facility gives Sparrows the capability to deliver its full suite of training courses, including mobile crane, crane simulator, forklift and rigging training.

A new equipment rental fleet situated at the premises includes rigging lofts, hydraulic power units, flushing rigs, and general tooling.

The workshops are outfitted to undertake the maintenance and testing of hydraulic and electrical components (pumps, motors, gearboxes, cylinders etc), winches and fabricated assemblies.

“Africa is a strategic growth area for Sparrows and we have seen a surge in demand for local training, equipment maintenance and rental services in recent years,” Stewart Mitchell, CEO of Sparrows, said. “We are committed to developing the local workforce and are proud to be the only company able to offer UK and EU standards of offshore crane operator and rigging and lifting training in Angola”.

“Our team in Africa has been working extremely hard to get this new facility up and running and we look forward to working with our customers to deliver the quality and efficiency they rightly demand in the region,” Mr Mitchell concluded.