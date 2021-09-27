SPL expands with AFS acquisition

SPL has acquired AFS, formerly known as Assured Flow Solutions. By combining these businesses, SPL will provide customers with expanded laboratory testing, software and tech-enabled consulting, to help them optimize product flow.

“Adding AFS to the SPL team helps us better support customers globally and bolster our Science-of-Sure approach to testing, inspection and certification,” said Jeff Hibbeler, CEO of SPL. “With locations in Houston, Denver, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the AFS transaction will expand SPL’s footprint in key high-growth markets and accelerate our ongoing international expansion. The acquisition also adds new application capabilities in the areas of flow assurance, asset integrity and ESG, to SPL’s extensive TIC digital platform.”

“We are excited to be joining forces with SPL, a like-minded energy company that values tech-enabled consulting and the power of data, furthering the Measure-Model-Solve approach we have successfully executed over the last decade,” said Tommy Golczynski, CEO of AFS. “The combination will help us better serve our combined global customer base and expand our digital platform to broader end markets.”

Mr Golczynski and co-Founder Tony Spratt will remain in key positions to help grow the combined company.