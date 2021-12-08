Stena Drilling enters option agreement with Samsung Heavy Industries for drillship

“Our plan is to fit the drillship according to our specifications with hybrid technologies including the use of batteries. If we find a suitable contract, we will use the option to buy the unit,” said Erik Ronsberg, Stena Drilling CEO.

Stena Drilling currently has four drillships and two semisubmersibles in its fleet.

“Stena clearly recognises the need to decarbonize the economy as soon as possible. We also understand that society needs to function while we are in this important transition. Fossil resources will be phased out, but during the transition, Stena are taking the responsibility to offer safe and efficient services within energy supply,” the company said in a statement.