Stena Drilling orders MPD system for Stena Forth drillship

Stena Drilling will order a managed pressure drilling (MPD) system for the Stena Forth drillship, the company announced earlier this week. The purchase and installation of this additional system means all four of the company’s drillships (Stena Carron, Stena DrillMAX and Stena IceMAX) will be MPD-capable. Stena Drilling said it has drilled 10 MPD wells since 2016 and has 10 additional wells planned for this year.

The Stena Forth is currently working for Tullow Oil in Block 47 offshore Suriname. The rig arrived on location in late January, four months after the contract’s award.