Stena Drilling has signed a new contract with TotalEnergies for the Stena Spey semisubmersible in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS). Operations will begin sometime between 16 March and 15 April, with an estimated total scope duration of 120 days.

Stena Drilling said in a statement that it is “delighted to secure work with TotalEnergies in the UKCS and look forward to working with the company during this period.”