Survivex launches new training center of excellence for drilling and well control

A new training center of excellence for drilling and well control is being unveiled in Aberdeen to train drilling and well control personnel in the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, in an aim to boost competence and safety.

Survivex, part of the 3T Energy Group, has invested a six-figure sum into the new facility, which is located within its existing training center in Dyce. The facility, accredited by the International Well Control Forum (IWCF), features the latest generation of drilling simulation technology, where delegates will learn the fundamentals of critical drilling and well control in an immersive virtual environment before embarking on the real thing.

As well as providing the world’s most advanced simulators for every delegate on each course, the new center will include a central command unit where instructors can demonstrate and teach critical drilling and well control techniques and a dedicated assessment room.

As a result of the investment, two new instructor roles have been created at the Survivex site in Aberdeen.

Initially, the new facility will offer Level 3 and 4 Drilling Well Control training for both on and offshore, targeting driller and supervisor levels, with a view to expanding to further courses. The use of advanced simulators allows students to learn how to operate equipment and practice everyday operations without the worry of making mistakes. Crucially, they can practice emergency scenarios that cannot be replicated in the field, increasing competency and improving safety.

“We are delighted to add Drilling Well Control training to our extensive portfolio of more than 450 industry-approved courses for the global energy sector,” Paul Knowles, Vice President UK and Europe at 3T Energy Group, said. “The wider 3T Energy Group has world-leading expertise in the areas of drilling and well control, and it made sense to bring this extensive knowledge within our training business to help increase competency levels and improve safety across the oil and gas industry.”

“Our new Drilling Well Control Centre of Excellence features the very latest simulator technology, digital systems and software to give our delegates an unrivaled training experience and fully prepare them for the field,” Mr Knowles added. “This facility stands head and shoulders above any other drilling and well control training center in Aberdeen and will help raise standards across the entire drilling and well control sector. This significant investment demonstrates our continued commitment to the oil and gas industry in Aberdeen and will help to cement Survivex’s world-class reputation as a key one-stop destination for energy sector training.”

The new facility will officially open on 26 March at Survivex with a launch event.