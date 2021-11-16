Home / News / Sustainability reporting shifts to capital market focus

Sustainability reporting shifts to capital market focus

in News, Safety and ESG, Videos Nov 16, 2021 0 141 Views

Facebook
Facebook
fb-share-icon
Twitter
Visit Us
Follow Me
Tweet
YouTube
LinkedIn
Share

With the investor community placing a greater emphasis on reducing emissions, accurate and timely reporting of ESG data has taken on a greater importance within the industry. In this interview with DC at the 2021 IADC Annual General Meeting in Dallas on 4 November, Jeff Hales, Professor of Accounting at UT Austin and Chairman of the SASB Standards Board, talks about the shift in sustainability reporting toward a capital market focus. Dr Hales also outlines the process SASB undertakes to set standards for sustainability reporting, as well as new developments on sustainability reporting standards coming out of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © Drilling Contractor 2021. All rights reserved. | GDPR Policy