Sustainability reporting shifts to capital market focus

With the investor community placing a greater emphasis on reducing emissions, accurate and timely reporting of ESG data has taken on a greater importance within the industry. In this interview with DC at the 2021 IADC Annual General Meeting in Dallas on 4 November, Jeff Hales, Professor of Accounting at UT Austin and Chairman of the SASB Standards Board, talks about the shift in sustainability reporting toward a capital market focus. Dr Hales also outlines the process SASB undertakes to set standards for sustainability reporting, as well as new developments on sustainability reporting standards coming out of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).