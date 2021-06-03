Talos Energy announces successful drilling of Tornado Attic well

Talos Energy announced that it has successfully discovered pay in line with pre-drill expectations on its Tornado Attic sidetrack well in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The Tornado Attic well was designed to optimize recovery and was drilled approximately 4,500 ft from the Tornado water flood injection well and 1,550 ft away from the closest existing producer well. Drilling operations were conducted from the Seadrill West Neptune drillship and encountered approximately 85 gross (63 net) ft of true vertical thickness pay in the B6 Upper Zone with rock properties and reservoir consistent with internal modeling and pre-drill expectations.

Talos said in a statement that it will immediately move to the completion phase on the well. As a result of the existing infrastructure in place and accelerated completion timeline, production is expected by 3Q 2021, ahead of initial expectations. Talos expects the Tornado Attic well to produce approximately 8-10 thousand BOE/day gross once online.

“We are pleased to announce success with our latest Tornado well, which will optimize recovery from the field and builds on the success of the recent water flood project where our multi-disciplinary team has done a fantastic job,” said Talos President and CEO Timothy Duncan. “More broadly, this success highlights our diversity of project inventory, spanning a wide range of target sizes, risk profiles and turnaround times to first production by utilizing infrastructure in place. We look forward to bringing this well online ahead of schedule and to adding production from our prolific Tornado field, which has been a steady, material contributor to our Company’s success since it was discovered over five years ago.”

Talos holds a 65.0% working interest in the Tornado field and is the operator. Kosmos Energy also holds a 35% working interest.