Talos, TechnipFMC to partner on carbon capture projects along US Gulf Coast

Talos Energy and TechnipFMC have entered into a long-term strategic alliance to develop and deliver technical and commercial solutions to carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects along the US Gulf Coast. The alliance combines Talos’s offshore operational strength and sub-surface expertise with TechnipFMC’s extended history in subsea engineering, system integration and automation and control.

Under the alliance, the companies will collaborate to progress CCS opportunities through the full lifecycle of storage site characterization, front-end engineering and design (FEED), and first injection through life of field operations. This further advances the companies’ leadership in the emerging Gulf Coast CCS market, building on Talos’s recent successful award as the operator of the only major offshore carbon sequestration hub in the United States.

“We are excited to announce this strategic alliance with TechnipFMC and to work collaboratively as we continue to execute on our strategy to scale our CCS business. Combining the technical expertise of both companies solidifies our market leadership in delivering integrated CCS solutions to lower industrial carbon emissions and create a positive impact in the communities where we work and live.,” said Bob Abendschein, Executive Vice President and Head of Operations at Talos.