TDI-Brooks International completes G&G campaign offshore Equatorial Guinea

TDI-Brooks International has completed a geophysical and geotechnical (G&G) campaign for Trident Equatorial Guinea off the coast of Equatorial Guinea in the Elon Field. The site survey work was performed off the R/V Proteus, a research vessel owned and operated by TDI-Brooks.

The goal was to assess seabed conditions prior to the emplacement of a drilling rig at three proposed locations (previously drilled) together with reconnaissance survey work at two additional platforms and along a number of proposed cable/pipeline routes. Survey objectives included the following:

• undertake a Debris Clearance Survey (DCS) at each of the locations;

• identify and establish areal nature of the previous spud can footprints;

• establish the nature of the shallow soils, within the top 5m and to a depth of more than 20- 25 m;

• acquire deep CPT data at depths of more than 20 m at two locations;

• acquire representative data at nominal proposed Relief Well Locations (RWL); and

• reconnaissance of existing platforms and along proposed routes (single lines).

In addition to a site survey, TDI-Brooks completed gCPT measurements at two proposed drill sites. The purpose of the TDI-Brooks Gravity CPT (gCPT) tool is to transport a precisely calibrated memory cone penetrometer down to the seabed to gather dynamic PCPT cone data from the mud line to 10+ m BML. In addition to its 1,800-lb (800 kg) driving head with lifting bale and trigger, the rig comprises a self-contained PCPT cone penetrometer that measures tip resistance, sleeve friction, and pore pressure using standard ASTM dimensions and protocols for its 15-cm2 cone.