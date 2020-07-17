TenarisHydril runs new connector technology offshore Mexico

Perforaciones Marítimas Latina (PML) has chosen the TenarisHydril EasyDock connector for the conductor casing of its Koban-5 well, located off the coast of Tabasco in Mexico. With zero rejects and zero re-makeups, this running marked a promising commercial debut for the new technology.

“One of the features that facilitated the operation was the TenarisHydril EasyDock connector’s simple assembly and running speed. Saving time at the rig means a lot when it comes to optimizing projects and maintaining well integrity,” said Fernando Valdiviezo, PML Engineering and Design Manager.

The connector, suitable for both onshore and offshore applications, features a proprietary design with multiple thread starts and few threads per inch, allowing for a smooth assembly. Anti-rotational keys are pre-installed at Tenaris manufacturing facilities, simplifying logistics and operations.

Tenaris delivered 22 joints ready to be run, and all connections were made up correctly at first try.

“By working under the Rig Direct service model, we partnered with our customer throughout the whole project and were able to integrate the supply of conductors, casing, tubing and services in a single package, instead of looking for solutions with three or four suppliers,” said Pablo Gómez, Tenaris Commercial Vice President in Mexico.

Prior to the running, Tenaris participated in string design and material selection along with the PML team.