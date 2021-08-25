Tendeka appoints Jonathan Abbott as new chief technology officer

Global completions specialist Tendeka has appointed a new CTO to drive its next generation of products and systems.

Jonathan Abbott takes on the role with almost 20 years’ international experience in operations, sales, technical support, product development and project management. His career includes stints in Canada, Russia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe, primarily with Schlumberger, where he led large engineering development teams focused on lower completions, stimulation and production enhancement. Mr Abbott will be based in Tendeka’s Aberdeen headquarters.

“I’m excited to be joining Tendeka and taking on the role of driving the company’s technology strategy. I have always been an admirer of Tendeka’s smart solutions for complex reservoir and production challenges so I’m looking forward to working closely with this talented team and creating solutions that make a real difference for the sector,” Mr Abbott said.

Tendeka provides solutions to address challenges around key global energy hubs, with technologies such as FloSure, FloFuse and PulseEight EAV.

“Jonathan has strong international experience at a senior engineering level. He has significant expertise specific to reservoir-centric production and completion optimization and has been responsible for multiple technical industry firsts with supporting technology patents and industry recognized publications,” said Brad Baker, Tendeka CEO. “This blend of hands-on international operational experience, combined with leading innovative engineering development teams from multiple cultures will be a strong fit for us and I’m excited to see what Jonathan and the team will do in the coming years.”