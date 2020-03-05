Tendeka receives letter of intent from Aker BP for major sand-face completion scope

Tendeka has received a letter of intent for a substantial multi-million-pound scope to supply sand-face completion equipment to Aker BP’s Norwegian assets.

Over the next three years, the existing frame agreement will see Tendeka deliver its sand screens and FloSure Autonomous Inflow Control Devices (AICDs) to Aker BP’s fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

“Our fully interchangeable, field-adjustable, sand and inflow control solution is engineered for a wide range of applications and fits the different requirements Aker BP have across their assets,” Karianne Amundsen, Tendeka’s Scandinavia Area Manager, said. “Aker BP has been a great partner to collaborate with in the past, and we look forward to working closely with the team over the coming years to enhance production across these key Norwegian fields.”

“We are proud to have been selected to carry out this work with Aker BP,” Brad Baker, CEO at Tendeka, said. “Our fanatic focus on reservoir recovery and unique production enhancement technology coupled with our dedication to constantly improve, invest and innovate on these technologies are allowing our customers to see real benefits on their assets.”

“This specific technology is recognized for delivering marked production enhancement around the globe on key iconic fields and several recent significant industry awards reinforces our reputation as the world leader in inflow control technology and sand management,” Mr Baker added. “We appreciate our strong working relationship with Aker BP and look forward to over delivering on their needs.”

Last year, Tendeka secured the sand and inflow control contract for Equinor’s Troll field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The four-year exclusive contract will see the company deliver and install up to 100,000 m annually of sand screens and FloSure AICDs for sand-face completion.

Tendeka’s completion products can be seamlessly combined to provide customers with solutions tailored to specific requirements, for both conventional and unconventional wells. The company’s focus on ensuring an evenly distributed flow profile and enhanced oil recovery has resulted in the creation of a specialized range of inflow control solutions.

Tendeka has installed more than 7,000 passive ICDs and more than 42,000 AICDs around the world. The field adjustable FloSure AICDs preferentially chokes unwanted produced fluids whilst promoting production of oil from the entire length of the well, leading to greater recovery, lower water cuts and less gas production.