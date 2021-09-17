Tendeka secures $30 million in new wells contracts

Global completions specialist Tendeka has secured more than $30 million worth of international contracts within the last quarter which will cover the next three years.

In addition to this unplanned revenue, the company has won long-term work with operators for its swellable packers and sand and inflow control technologies across key energy hubs, including the North Sea, Australasia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Tendeka is also delivering its first significant FloSure autonomous inflow control devices (AICDs) campaign in the United States, following a successful trial earlier this year.

“To secure a number of multi-year, international agreements is always satisfying, but even more so with what the industry has been going through over the last 18 months. It has been an uncertain time for the sector, but due to the hard work of our team and our investment in technology, we have forged even stronger relationships with our global customers to enhance their operations,” said Brad Baker, Tendeka CEO. “These wins for our sand and inflow control technology cements our position in the market as the industry leader of inflow control technology.”

To support the inflow control of wells, Tendeka has installed more than 50,000 FloSure AICDs around the world. The field adjustable FloSure AICDs preferentially chokes unwanted produced fluids whilst promoting production of oil from the entire length of the well, leading to greater recovery, lower water cuts and less gas production.

Deployed as part of the lower completion using zonal isolation packers to divide the reservoir into compartments, the AICD can be integrated with sand control screens for soft formations.

Tendeka’s SwellRight Swellable Packers provide a permanent packer solution suitable for many applications where a pressure seal or zonal isolation is required. SwellRight packers help reduce well construction costs, extend well life and improve well integrity.

Tendeka is also the developer of the PulseEight dynamic downhole reservoir management system, which is the world’s first re-deployable wireless completion with control, power, monitoring and communications already on-board.