Tendeka secures Thailand completions contract from Mubadala Petroleum

Independent global completions service company Tendeka has signed a three-year contract with Mubadala Petroleum to supply sand-face completion equipment in Thailand.

The deal will see Tendeka supply its FloElite sand screens and FloSure autonomous inflow control devices (AICDs) to three Mubadala fields in the Gulf of Thailand: Jasmine, Manora and Nong Yao. The contract also contains an option for two one-year extensions.

“This contract ensures our presence in Thailand for the next three to five years and serves as a basis to grow further across the region while emphasizing our commitment in providing technology to increase oil recovery rates for the life of the field,” said Keith Parrott, Tendeka’s Area Manager for Southeast Asia. “We have previously supplied and installed AICD completions for Mubadala with great success and look forward to delivering impressive results with the team again on this project.”

Tendeka’s FloElite is a mesh sand screen designed with a press-fit assembly method constructed of a multi-layer design for support, drainage, filtration, convergence and protection. It is rated for most field applications. The FloSure AICDs preferentially choke unwanted produced fluids while enabling oil production from the entire length of the well, which Tendeka said leads to greater recovery and lower water cuts.