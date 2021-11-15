Tenth-generation inVision X technology introduces field-proven frac valve activation

Intelligent Wellhead Systems (IWS), a supplier of digital technologies that improve oil and gas well completion operations, today released its tenth-generation digital completion technology, inVision X. The upgrade to the inVision Technology Platform integrates engineered safety controls, automated digital standard operating procedure compliance, and remote valve activation.

“The inVision X release promises to deliver a step change in completion performance for operators and service companies. This software upgrade helps to improve efficiency and safety, and further minimizes risk to wellsite personnel by integrating valve position sensors, pressure interlocks, Digital Handshake processes and remote valve activation,” said IWS CEO William Standifird.

Since the inVision I Technology Platform was introduced in 2018, the system has delivered more than 26,000 stages without a single wireline or pressure control incident. With its incident-free safety and reliability track record, the inVision Technology Platform has earned an unmatched reputation for helping oil and gas operators improve completions performance. The company will continue its focus on developing a safer, more reliable, and effective digital infrastructure for hydraulic fracturing and wireline operations.