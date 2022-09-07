Drilling Rigs & AutomationGlobal and Regional MarketsNewsSafety and ESGVideos

Texas primed to become major player in US geothermal development

Sep 7, 2022
The state of Texas is becoming a notable playground for geothermal energy development, thanks in large part to its regulatory structure, said Barry Smitherman, Chairman and President of the recently formed Texas Geothermal Energy Alliance. In this interview with DC from the 2022 IADC Advanced Rig Technology Conference in Austin, Texas, on 30 August, Mr Smitherman discusses the role that oil and gas drilling contractors can play in geothermal while making use of existing drilling equipment, as well as the challenges in making large-scale geothermal cost effective.

