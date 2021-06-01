THREE60 Energy Group announces senior appointments

THREE60 Energy Group has made a series of key senior appointments to its well engineering group across the UK, Asia Pacific and North America as a result of sustained global growth.

The appointments are: Brian Edment as Wells Manager, who will lead operations across the Asia Pacific region; Graeme Laughton as Wells Manager, who will lead UK operations; and Kousha Gohari as Senior Production Engineer, who will lead operations across North America.

Based in Indonesia, Mr Edment has held senior positions with BP and Schlumberger covering both engineering and operations. Before joining THREE60 Energy, he held the role of Completions Engineering Manager at BP, based in Azerbaijan, Trinidad and Tobago, and as Wells Advisor based in London.

Mr Laughton is based out of the group’s UK headquarters in Aberdeen. He joins THREE60 Energy from Aker BP, where he held the role of Senior Completion Engineer. There, he took a lead role in managing drilling campaigns from the concept phase to detailed design, and through to the planning and execution of projects. Prior to this, he held several roles at Schlumberger and Tendeka.

Based in Texas, Mr Gohari spent over 10 years at Baker Hughes, where he held a number of technical roles, including production and reservoir engineering consultant. Subsequently he joined Weatherford as Senior Reservoir Engineer. During his career, he has worked on major energy projects in the UK, Canada, USA and Middle East.

THREE60 Energy Group CEO Walter Thain said: “It’s great to welcome Brian, Graeme and Kousha to the wider THREE60 team. They bring a wealth of industry experience and technical know-how to their new roles which strengthens an already strong team. We are experiencing significant growth across the geographies in which we operate, including the North Sea, Asia Pacific and North America, and these senior appointments further embeds our expertise across those important regions.

THREE60 Energy provides subsurface, wells, engineering, construction and operations throughout the asset lifecycle.