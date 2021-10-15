TP awards Schlumberger contract for Phase 1 of Sakarya offshore gas field development

Schlumberger received a “significant” contract award by Turkish Petroleum (TP) for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of end-to-end production solutions for the Sakarya gas field, Turkey’s largest gas reserve. The contract was awarded to Schlumberger and Subsea 7 as part of a consortium.

The integrated project scope will cover subsurface solutions to onshore production, including well completions, subsea production systems (SPS), subsea umbilicals, risers, flowlines (SURF) and an early production facility (EPF).

Schlumberger will deliver the well completions scope and the design, construction, and commissioning of the early production facility capable of handling up to 350 million cu ft of gas. The SPS and SURF scope will be delivered by OneSubsea, the subsea technologies, production, and processing systems division of Schlumberger, and Subsea 7.

“Schlumberger is uniquely positioned to integrate solutions from the subsurface to the processing facility, and deliver pipeline-ready gas,” said Donald Ross, President, Production Systems at Schlumberger. “This end-to-end production solutions contract award demonstrates the confidence placed in our ability to accelerate discovery to first gas and enhance value creation for TP in the Sakarya offshore gas field. Through open collaboration and by leveraging innovative production solutions, Schlumberger will drive local content value creation and remains committed to supporting Turkey’s energy sector.”

The Sakarya offshore greenfield represents the largest gas reserve ever discovered in Turkey. The subsea development will be located approximately 100 nautical miles into the Black Sea.