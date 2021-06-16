Home / Microsites / Global and Regional Markets / Transocean announces contract awards for harsh-environment rigs

Transocean announces contract awards for harsh-environment rigs

in Global and Regional Markets, News, The Offshore Frontier Jun 16, 2021 0 148 Views

Facebook
Facebook
fb-share-icon
Twitter
Visit Us
Follow Me
Tweet
YouTube
LinkedIn
Share

Transocean announced the Transocean Barents harsh-environment semisubmersible was awarded a two-well contract in Norway with commencement expected in February 2022. The contract award is approximately 200 days in duration and adds an estimated $60 million in firm contract backlog.

Additionally, the Transocean Norge harsh-environment platform rig was awarded a four-well contract plus five one-well options in Norway with commencement expected in March 2022. The contract award is approximately 200 days in duration and adds an estimated $56 million in firm contract backlog.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © Drilling Contractor 2021. All rights reserved. | GDPR Policy