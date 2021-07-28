Transocean announces contract awards in US Gulf of Mexico

Transocean has been awarded two contracts which, in aggregate, contribute approximately $55.5 million in backlog.

The Deepwater Conqueror drillship was awarded a one-well contract with a major operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The value of this contract adds approximately 85 days and $28.5 million in backlog.

Additionally, the Deepwater Asgard drillship was awarded a one-well contract with another operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The value of this contract adds approximately 90 days and $27 million in backlog and includes $40,000 per day for managed pressure drilling services.

Both contracts are expected to commence in the Q1 2022.