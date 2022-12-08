Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Transocean nets contract awards for pair of drillships offshore Brazil

Dec 8, 2022
0 222 Less than a minute

Transocean announced awards for its ultradeepwater drillships Deepwater Corcovado and Deepwater Orion for work offshore Brazil with a national oil company. Together the two contracts represent approximately $1.04 billion in firm backlog.

Deepwater Corcovado was awarded a four-year contract, which contributes an estimated $583 million in backlog and is expected to begin in the Q3 2023 in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract. Deepwater Orion was awarded a three-year contract, which contributes an estimated $456 million in backlog and is expected to commence during the Q4 of 2023.

Dec 8, 2022
0 222 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Water-less fracturing among innovations for shale development

Feb 22, 2011

Halliburton awarded drilling contract from Eni

Dec 26, 2018

Eni signs two PSCs for offshore exploration in Vietnam

Oct 15, 2014

ADCO: Safer rigs paramount to drilling growth in Middle East

Jan 7, 2015

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button