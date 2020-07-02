Trelleborg launches offshore interactive environment online tool

Trelleborg has developed the Mimir Offshore Interactive Environment, part of Mimir Digital Intelligence, the hub for current and future digital solutions from Trelleborg’s offshore operation.

The unique 3D tool showcases solutions available from Trelleborg for both topside and subsea applications, including solutions engineered for a variety of water depths; from shallow to deepwater. The tool allows users to navigate around different offshore environments, zoom in and out, and explore various oil and gas and renewable applications.

“With over 90 different solutions in our oil and gas and renewables portfolio, the Offshore Interactive Environment tool shows the whole scope of what’s on offer, demonstrating our ability to support customers across a variety of applications, all in one place,” Paul Walters, Group Business Director at Trelleborg’s offshore operation, said.

Available on Trelleborg’s offshore website, the Mimir Offshore Interactive Environment provides quick and easy access to product information including applications, product datasheets and videos. The tool includes an easy to use navigation menu, search options and log-in functionality, allowing users to email selected product information to themselves or to share with colleagues outside of the tool.

Mimir Offshore Interactive Environment will also be available at exhibitions, offering visitors to access the offshore environments on large screens. Users can view product groups for specific applications, click on individual solutions to learn about their features and benefits, as well as details of the unique challenges they overcome.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to do business with us, in a way that best suits their working practices,” Jo Shailes, VP of Marketing at Trelleborg’s offshore operation, said. “Mimir Offshore Interactive Environment is a fantastic way for people to learn more about how Trelleborg’s solutions can support customers businesses in oil and gas and renewables industries.”