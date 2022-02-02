Trelleborg promotes Castleman to Director, Mergers and Acquisitions for Marketing Americas Industrial

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, a developer, manufacturer and supplier of precision seals, bearings and custom-molded polymer components, has announced the appointment of Heather Castleman as Director, Mergers and Acquisitions for Marketing Americas Industrial.

In this new role, Ms Castleman will focus on accelerating growth through acquisitions in the US, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Linda Muroski, President of Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Marketing Americas and Global Healthcare and Medical, says: “Trelleborg Sealing Solutions is geographically expanding its business. Within the Americas, Heather will explore our footprint for production and other adjacencies. She will also work to acquire local distributors to serve strategic customers through our ServicePLUS integrated solutions model.”

Along with her new position, Ms Castleman will continue in her current role as Senior Director, Strategy and Marketing for Marketing Americas, in which she identifies, researches and recommends opportunities to achieve business goals.

Ms Castleman has been with Trelleborg since 2004. She has experience in strategic planning, continuous improvement, service leadership, training, and coaching. She holds a BS in professional and technical communications from Rochester Institute of Technology in New York.