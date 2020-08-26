Trelleborg signs agreement with new agent for Elastopipe in Europe

Trelleborg’s offshore operation signs an agreement with Borbotech BV to be its agent for the Elastopipe flexible piping system, as well as a selection of Firestop passive fire protection (PFP) solutions in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. This partnership will enable development of business in Western Europe, providing customers with country-based knowledge and high levels of local support.

“Trelleborg’s offshore operation has a proven track record, successfully offering advanced rubber solutions for over 30 years,” Marc Claassen, Director of Borbotech, said. “Our partnership with Trelleborg allows Borbotech to be a unique company of its kind, giving us the ability to offer a wide range of proven solutions for both oil and gas and a variety of land-based industries.”

“We are very pleased to have Borbotech on board as an agent in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. The agreement is exclusively for Elastopipe and our range of PFP solutions,” Ben Erik Jansen, Head of Sales for Trelleborg’s offshore operation in Norway, said. “We have high expectations for future growth in these countries and look forward to developing our solutions portfolio for new industries.”

Elastopipe is a patented flexible piping system developed for transporting a variety of fluids and is known for its corrosion-free, explosion, impact and jet fire resistant properties. This next-generation piping system uses synthetic rubber instead of traditional materials and incorporates the only piping material approved for offshore deluge systems that has survived sequential explosion, impact and jet fire testing.

Trelleborg’s Firestop material is a passive fire protection solution used to protect personnel and equipment by minimizing fire escalation, providing time to evacuate people, close down critical equipment and for responders to gain control of the fire. The certified rubber-based material protects structures from exceeding critical temperature limits.