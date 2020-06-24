Trendsetter awarded subsea closure device contract

Trendsetter Engineering has announced a contract award by a major operator in the Gulf of Mexico to deliver a 20,000 PSI Subsea Closure Device (SCD) and an associated multi-year contract for storage, maintenance, and technical services should an offshore subsea well-control incident require SCD mobilization.

The SCD is an 183/4-in. bore, single ram assembly which may be deployed on an incident well before and below the capping stack. After successful capping or containment operations, the SCD ram is closed to facilitate safe removal of the capping stack followed by permanent plug and abandonment operations.

“We are proud to provide this innovative technology,” Ron Downing, President of Trendsetter Engineering, said. “Trendsetter has demonstrated a highly successful track record of delivering mission critical capping and containment equipment and services. The SCD builds on that track record while furthering Trendsetter’s broad experience in delivering HPHT hardware.”

The SCD will feature ram and wellhead connector equipment from National Oilwell Varco and valves from Advanced Technology Valve.