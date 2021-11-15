Trendsetter delivers pressure control head for HPHT light-well riserless intervention

Trendsetter Engineering, a subsea intervention systems and service provider, announced the delivery of a 15,000-psi pressure control head (PCH) and lubricator assembly.

Trendsetter’s wireline PCHs are rated to 15,000-psi working pressure, 10,000-ft water depth and are suitable for both slickline and braided line operations. Each unit is complete with an offshore service skid allowing for ease of shipment, rapid reconfiguration between wireline types and facilitates rapid tool change-out and deployment. The PCHs are undergoing final qualification testing at Halliburton’s facility in Broussard, Louisiana.

The addition of these PCH’s to Trendsetter’s fleet of 15,000-psi mechanical intervention systems now rounds out their HPHT capabilities with systems now available for hydraulic, riserless and riser-based HPHT well intervention.