Tullow begins multi-well campaign in Ghana

Tullow Oil began a multi-year, multi-well drilling campaign offshore Ghana with the commencement of drilling of the first well at the Jubilee Field on 5 April. Maersk Drilling‘s Maersk Venturer drillship, which has been contracted for four years, is expected to drill four wells in total in 2021, consisting of two Jubilee production wells, one Jubilee water injector well and one TEN gas injector well.

The 2021 drilling campaign is the first part of Tullow’s 10-year business plan which was presented at Tullow’s Capital Markets Day in November 2020. Throughout this campaign, the company said it will continue to implement its “Shared Prosperity” strategy through a strong local content program with suppliers in Ghana, the professional and technical development of Ghanaian nationals and continued investment in STEM education, enterprise development and shared infrastructure.

“Today is an important milestone in the implementation of our long-term business plan. Working closely with the Government of Ghana and our joint venture partners in Ghana, I am confident that we will unlock the full potential from the Jubilee and TEN fields through this multi-year, multi-well drilling program,” said Rahul Dhir, Tullow CEO.