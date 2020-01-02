Tullow Oil announces Carapa-1 well result

Tullow Oil has announced that the Carapa-1 exploration well, drilled on the Kanuku license offshore Guyana, has encountered approximately 4 m of net oil pay based on preliminary interpretation, and has extended the prolific Cretaceous oil play into the group’s Guyana acreage.

Preliminary results of drilling, wireline logging, pressure testing and sampling of reservoir fluid indicate the discovery of oil in Upper Cretaceous age sandstone reservoirs. Rig site testing has indicated that the oil is 27 degrees API with a sulphur content of less than 1%. A detailed laboratory analysis of the oil quality will follow in due course.

The Carapa oil discovery suggests the extension of the Cretaceous oil play from the Stabroek license southwards into the Kanuku license. While net pay is lower than pre-drill forecasts, the 27 degree API oil supports the significant potential of the Cretaceous play on both the Kanuku and adjacent Orinduik licenses.

The Valaris EXL II jackup rig drilled the Carapa-1 well to a total depth of 3,290 m in 68 m of water, and the well will now be plugged and abandoned. Repsol Exploración Guyana is the operator of the Kanuku block with a 37.5% stake. Tullow Guyana B.V. also holds a 37.5% stake with Total E&P Guyana B.V. holding the remaining 25%.

“The Carapa-1 result is an important exploration outcome with positive implications for both the Kanuku and Orinduik blocks,” Mark MacFarlane, Chief Operating Officer, said. “While net pay and reservoir development at this location are below our pre-drill estimates, we are encouraged to find good quality oil which proves the extension of the prolific Cretaceous play into our acreage. We will now integrate the results of the three exploration wells drilled in these adjacent licenses into our Guyana and Suriname geological and geophysical models before deciding the future work program.”