Tullow Oil encounters minor oil shows in Suriname well

in News Mar 18, 2021 0 193 Views

Tullow Oil announced that the Goliathberg-Voltzberg North exploration well, drilled in Block 47 offshore Suriname, has reached total depth and encountered good quality reservoir but only minor oil shows.

Stena Drilling’s Stena Forth drillship drilled the Goliathberg-Voltzberg North well to a total depth of 5,060m in 1,856m of water and the well will now be plugged and abandoned. Tullow and its partners will then assess the data gathered from the well and carefully consider next steps.

Tullow is the operator of Block 47 with a 50% stake. Petroandina Resources Corp holds 30% with Ratio Suriname holding the remaining 20%.

