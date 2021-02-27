TWMA secures first contract with Spirit Energy at Grove field

Specialist drilling waste management company TWMA has secured a seven-figure contract with Spirit Energy.

The first scope of a five-year contract will see TWMA provide drilling waste management services on the harsh-environment jackup rig Maersk Resolve as Spirit Energy drills the Grove North East well in the Southern Sector of the North Sea. The rig, currently in Denmark, will mobilize to the UK in Q2 2021.

The contract, which carries the option of two one-year extensions, marks TWMA’s first project with the E&P company and includes the full breadth of the company’s services lines. This gives Spirit Energy access to TWMA’s skip & ship, bulk cuttings transfer, NORM services and drill cuttings processing services with its TCC RotoMill.

The TCC RotoMill eliminates waiting on weather time associated with drill cuttings handling. Processing drill cuttings offshore improves the risk profile of drilling projects by reducing lifting operations by up to 95%. Further, removing the need for shipping drilling waste onshore negates the need for supply vessels port access, and onshore trucking and processing which lowers total cost of waste ownership and carbon emissions for operators by up to 50%, compared with the traditional skip and ship method.

TWMA Chief Engineering and Commercial Officer Gareth Innes says the company processed 66,000 tonnes of drilling waste globally in 2020 and that more than 50% of the drilling rigs in the UK now operate with a TCC RotoMill on them.

“Spirt Energy was particularly interested in our low-carbon drilling solutions and how these could contribute to its commitment to sustainability. Lower-carbon solutions are key to our industry as we head toward climate change discussions at COP26, and we’re proud to play a role in this transition