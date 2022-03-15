Innovating While Drilling®NewsSafety and ESGVideos

‘Unconventional’ systems could help to scale geothermal drilling

Mar 15, 2022
0 136 Less than a minute

Geothermal become an attractive option for drilling contractors looking to enter the renewable energy space, but there are hurdles to scaling geothermal development. At the 2022 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference on 9 March, Steve Krase, Co-Founder and CEO of Hephae Energy Technology, described its vision around the concept of “unconventional” geothermal systems, including opportunities for a new class of drilling rigs. Speaking to DC at the conference, Mr Krase discussed technical barriers and potential solutions as geothermal well construction continues to evolve.

Mar 15, 2022
0 136 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Gulf of Mexico lease sale yields $275 million in high bids on 913,542 acres in central planning area

Mar 22, 2017

Tough directional TCIs deliver longer runs with higher ROP in Canadian build sections

Oct 30, 2009

FMC Technologies, Technip begin operations as combined company TechnipFMC

Jan 17, 2017

ART Technology Value Guide online for review

Jan 28, 2010

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button