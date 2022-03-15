‘Unconventional’ systems could help to scale geothermal drilling

Geothermal become an attractive option for drilling contractors looking to enter the renewable energy space, but there are hurdles to scaling geothermal development. At the 2022 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference on 9 March, Steve Krase, Co-Founder and CEO of Hephae Energy Technology, described its vision around the concept of “unconventional” geothermal systems, including opportunities for a new class of drilling rigs. Speaking to DC at the conference, Mr Krase discussed technical barriers and potential solutions as geothermal well construction continues to evolve.