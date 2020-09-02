Unity awarded contract extension by UK oil and gas operator

Aberdeen-headquartered Unity has been awarded a three-year contract extension by a UK oil and gas operator to continue its work on three northern North Sea platforms. The contract, worth an annual six figure sum, has two additional one-year extension options.

Unity provides well integrity, wellhead maintenance and associated support services for the three assets. This includes surface wellhead and Xmas tree integrity services, plus the supply of personnel, equipment and technology, including Unity’s range of retrofittable QV wellhead parts. Unity will also support the client’s abandonment and decommissioning work on two of the platforms using its knowledge of the wellheads and associated infrastructure.

“Unity’s flexible and adaptable approach will continue to support our client’s requirements as it moves forward into a phase of decommissioning with its assets,” Gary Smart, CEO at Unity, said. “Wellhead decommissioning is a natural extension to our production integrity and maintenance service, and our experience of all types of surface well equipment ensures we have the expertise to add value to the process.”

“We hold contracts with leading operators to provide services on over one thousand wells and have built a successful track record of decommissioning support work in the UKCS and Europe,” Mr Smart said. “Projects have included well inspection, plug setting, isolation verification, onsite machining and the safe removal of Xmas trees and tubing hangers. Unity’s technology solutions, such as our Surface Intervention System, may also be used to enhance efficiency.”