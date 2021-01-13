US Well Services and EQT finalize long-term electric fracturing contracts

US Well Services has signed two contracts to expand its electric fracturing services for EQT Corp. Under the terms of the agreements, US Well Services extended its existing contract for one electric frac fleet and will also deploy a second electric frac fleet on a contracted basis. Both contracts represent multi-year fleet dedications if all optional extensions are exercised.

“We are pleased to broaden our relationship with EQT and provide an additional electric fracturing fleet to support its completion program,” said Joel Broussard, President and CEO of US Well Services. “EQT is a best-in-class E&P operator, and their decision to expand their use of the Clean Fleet technology is further evidence of their commitment to efficiency and environmental stewardship.”